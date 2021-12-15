ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK inflation hits decade high, pressuring Bank of England

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United Kingdom are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before a highly anticipated interest rate decision from the Bank of...

