Public Health

Omicron to be dominant variant in EU by mid-January

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the European Union's 27 nations by mid-January, the bloc's top official said Wednesday amid concerns that a dramatic rise in infections will leave Europe shrouded in gloom during the holiday season. European Commission President Ursula...

