Premier League

Barclays to sponsor Women's Championship for the first time, extends WSL partnership

By Mark Ogden
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarclays have doubled their investment in the Women's Super League to £30 million ($39.8m) and extended their contract with the league until 2025 in a deal which also sees them become the headline sponsors of the Women's Championship for the first time. The bank has also extended its...

