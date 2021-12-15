These Are the Counties in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 365,251 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 7,816 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader San Francisco metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, San Francisco County in California has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 57,693 infections in San Francisco County, or 6,631 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does San Francisco County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Francisco metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 78 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in San Francisco County, below the 88 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

