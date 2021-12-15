ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNG7m3300 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 365,251 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 7,816 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader San Francisco metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, San Francisco County in California has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 57,693 infections in San Francisco County, or 6,631 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does San Francisco County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Francisco metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 78 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in San Francisco County, below the 88 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 San Francisco County, CA 6,631 57,693 78 677
2 Marin County, CA 7,246 18,861 96 249
3 San Mateo County, CA 7,459 57,128 82 631
4 Alameda County, CA 7,703 126,607 92 1,514
5 Contra Costa County, CA 9,262 104,962 93 1,058

