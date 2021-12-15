These Are the Counties in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 84,473 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,557 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Jackson, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hinds County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 32,918 infections in Hinds County, or 13,615 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hinds County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jackson metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 267 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hinds County, below the 282 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).