Macon, GA

These Are the Counties in the Macon, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNG7cDn00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Macon metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 36,282 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,797 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Macon, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Macon metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Crawford County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,152 infections in Crawford County, or 9,332 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Crawford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Macon metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 373 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Crawford County, below the 445 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Macon metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Crawford County, GA 9,332 1,152 373 46
2 Jones County, GA 12,519 3,574 347 99
3 Twiggs County, GA 13,387 1,109 748 62
4 Monroe County, GA 15,905 4,296 566 153
5 Bibb County, GA 17,038 26,151 431 662

