These Are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 638,123 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,781 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wayne County in Michigan has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 240,397 infections in Wayne County, or 13,648 for every 100,000 people.

Though Wayne County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Detroit metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 344 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wayne County, above the 303 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

