These Are the Counties in the Springfield, MO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNG7SLP00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Springfield metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 74,658 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,271 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Springfield than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Springfield metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dallas County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,486 infections in Dallas County, or 15,068 for every 100,000 people.

Though Dallas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Springfield metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 345 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dallas County, above the 281 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Springfield metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dallas County, MO 15,068 2,486 345 57
2 Greene County, MO 16,092 46,415 288 832
3 Webster County, MO 16,113 6,136 305 116
4 Christian County, MO 16,771 14,134 241 203
5 Polk County, MO 17,392 5,487 254 80

