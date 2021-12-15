These Are the Counties in the Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and Alabama, a total of 42,998 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,973 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Columbus is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Harris County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,875 infections in Harris County, or 11,536 for every 100,000 people.

Though Harris County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbus metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 286 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Harris County, compared to 289 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

