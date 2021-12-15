These Are the Counties in the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Des Moines-West Des Moines metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 112,534 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,744 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Des Moines-West Des Moines than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Des Moines metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,409 infections in Madison County, or 15,160 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Madison County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Des Moines metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 157 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, below the 173 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

