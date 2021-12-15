These Are the Counties in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 33,996 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,154 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Sioux City than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dixon County in Nebraska has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 864 infections in Dixon County, or 15,037 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dixon County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Sioux City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 191 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dixon County, below the 277 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

