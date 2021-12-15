ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNG7KWp00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 33,996 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,154 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Sioux City than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dixon County in Nebraska has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 864 infections in Dixon County, or 15,037 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dixon County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Sioux City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 191 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dixon County, below the 277 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dixon County, NE 15,037 864 191 11
2 Union County, SD 16,341 2,035 329 41
3 Plymouth County, IA 20,005 5,009 351 88
4 Woodbury County, IA 20,575 21,068 257 263
5 Dakota County, NE 24,708 5,020 320 65

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

