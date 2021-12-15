ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Columbia, SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNG7Je600 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 147,082 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,010 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Columbia than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Calhoun County in South Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,787 infections in Calhoun County, or 12,146 for every 100,000 people.

Though Calhoun County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbia metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 360 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Calhoun County, above the 237 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Calhoun County, SC 12,146 1,787 360 53
2 Saluda County, SC 12,892 2,617 281 57
3 Fairfield County, SC 14,820 3,366 409 93
4 Richland County, SC 17,334 70,767 194 793
5 Kershaw County, SC 19,431 12,506 332 214
6 Lexington County, SC 19,572 56,039 253 724

