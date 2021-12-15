These Are the Counties in the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charlottesville metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 24,050 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,416 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlottesville is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Charlottesville metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Albemarle County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,694 infections in Albemarle County, or 8,175 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Albemarle County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charlottesville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 105 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Albemarle County, below the 135 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlottesville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

