These Are the Counties in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 103,233 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,599 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Winston-Salem, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Forsyth County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 55,241 infections in Forsyth County, or 14,867 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Forsyth County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Winston metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 159 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Forsyth County, below the 180 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

