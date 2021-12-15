ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Wichita, KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNG7CT100 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Wichita metropolitan area, located in Kansas, a total of 112,420 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,463 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Wichita than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Wichita metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sumner County in Kansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,671 infections in Sumner County, or 15,818 for every 100,000 people.

Though Sumner County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Wichita metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 267 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Sumner County, above the 216 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wichita metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sumner County, KS 15,818 3,671 267 62
2 Harvey County, KS 16,831 5,816 263 91
3 Sedgwick County, KS 17,472 89,469 210 1,074
4 Kingman County, KS 18,193 1,359 321 24
5 Butler County, KS 18,212 12,105 211 140

