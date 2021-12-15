ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Earnings Scheduled For December 15, 2021

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyRKI_0dNG5KSP00

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Toro (NYSE:TTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $955.53 million.

• REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $600.72 million.

• Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $141.41 million.

• IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.79 million.

• Heico (NYSE:HEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $505.47 million.

• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $8.20 billion.

• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $242.50 million.

• Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $617.45 million.

• Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $808.93.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

(PG) - Analyzing Procter & Gamble Company's Short Interest

Procter & Gamble Company's (NYSE:PG) short percent of float has risen 8.77% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.02 million shares sold short, which is 0.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

(ABBV) - Analyzing Abbvie Inc's Short Interest

Abbvie Inc's (NYSE:ABBV) short percent of float has risen 3.9% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.09 million shares sold short, which is 0.8% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Marathon Patent Group Inc's Short Interest

Marathon Patent Group Inc. - Common Stock's (NASDAQ:MARA) short percent of float has fallen 8.17% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.48 million shares sold short, which is 15.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

(CHPT) - Analyzing ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Common Stock's Short Interest

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Common Stock's (NYSE:CHPT) short percent of float has fallen 16.69% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.62 million shares sold short, which is 7.04% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#Tech#Lennar#Revg#Uxin#Abm#Nmtc#Ironnet#Irnt#Hei#Len#Blbd Rrb#Ndsn
Benzinga

(PLUG) - Analyzing Plug Power Inc's Short Interest

Plug Power Inc's (NASDAQ:PLUG) short percent of float has fallen 9.19% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 48.55 million shares sold short, which is 9.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A's Recent Short Interest

Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A's (NASDAQ:ZM) short percent of float has fallen 17.0% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.98 million shares sold short, which is 3.71% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?

Wells Fargo & Company's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has fallen 13.71% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 42.47 million shares sold short, which is 1.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $220.75 versus the current price of T. Rowe Price Gr at $193.36, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Within the last quarter, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $202.25 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $174.00.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Where Invesco Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $30.75 versus the current price of Invesco at $22.605, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Roper Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Freshpet Stock Plunges On FY21 Outlook Cut

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) lowered its FY21 sales outlook to $425 million - $430 million from the previous view of ~$445 million, against the consensus of $442.24 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA for FY21 to be about $42 million (prior view ~$50 million). "Supply chain issues continue to cause...
STOCKS
Benzinga

cbdMD: Q4 Earnings Insights

CbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. cbdMD reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $1,907,000.00 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Oak Street Health

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $43.8 versus the current price of Oak Street Health at $33.97, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $84.0 versus the current price of AECOM at $73.33, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated AECOM...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Vulcan Materials

Within the last quarter, Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Vulcan Materials has an average price target of $222.29 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $198.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Jabil

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jabil has an average price target of $74.0 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $68.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
93K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy