Earnings Scheduled For December 15, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Toro (NYSE:TTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $955.53 million.

• REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $600.72 million.

• Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $141.41 million.

• IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.79 million.

• Heico (NYSE:HEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $505.47 million.

• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $8.20 billion.

• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $242.50 million.

• Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $617.45 million.

• Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $808.93.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.