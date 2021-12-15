ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Time, Financial Times Names Elon Musk 2021 Person Of The Year

By Rachit Vats
 4 days ago
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been named the Person of the Year by The Financial Times, two days after Time magazine bestowed on him the same title.

What Happened: FT editor Roula Khalaf said Musk has revolutionized an industry that was skeptical about Tesla’s electric vehicles and he is starting to do the same thing in space exploration.

Khalaf said Musk is a “standout figure” amid a lineup of public figures. “For all the eccentric and provocative tweets that strike some as childish, he is one of the most transformational business figures of the era,” Khalaf wrote, explaining why Musk was chosen the Person of the Year for 2021.

Khalaf said the global auto industry is now unveiling a series of new multibillion-dollar investments to switch to electric vehicles, partly due to government and consumer pressure, but most importantly because they are all trying to catch up with Tesla.

Khalaf added that Tesla has risen despite years of doubts from rivals and predictions of imminent collapse.

Why It Matters: The two back-to-back recognitions for Musk come amid Tesla stock joining the $1 trillion market cap after shares rose on the back of record third-quarter deliveries and a large order from a rental company.

Musk-owned SpaceX has made new inroads including flying an all-civilian crew to space for three days and successfully ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station and back.

Musk, who dreams of colonizing Mars, has also been developing a reusable rocket that he says could deliver 1,000 times more payload than all rockets on earth combined.

Price Action: Tesla shares are up 31.3% so far this year. The stock closed 0.82% lower at $958.51 a share on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Nvidia via Flickr

$100 Invested In Tesla 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.47 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 85.89%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion.
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

Musk's tweets on stock sales land Tesla in court

Electric car maker Tesla is facing a lawsuit over CEO Elon Musk's Twitter posts, which dragged down the company's stock prices. Tesla investor David Wagner filed a lawsuit with the Delaware Court of Chancery on Thursday, calling for access to Tesla's internal documents relating to Musk's tweets that mention the company.
BUSINESS
Indy100

Elon Musk revealed why he’s had so many children and it’s raising eyebrows

Elon Musk, who has just been named TIME’s 2021 person of the year, recently revealed why he decided to have so many children - and it had people on social media raising their eyebrows.In a Wall Street Journal virtual event last week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO countered arguments that population control is needed worldwide.Addressing his âlatest creation, the Tesla Bot, at the WSJ’s CEO Council Summit, Musk noted that the humanoid has the potential to substitute human labour efforts.“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,” he said.He added that there are many...
CELEBRITIES
