Levi’s Heir Stitches Into $15.5 Million Point Dume Estate

Click here to read the full article.

San Francisco as of late has become a bastion of new tech money and new venture capital money, but there are still plenty of old money families left in the city. One of the wealthiest is the Haas clan , heirs to the Levi’s denim company, who have remained based in S.F. since the 1850s. Founded by Levi Strauss in 1853, Levi’s is now a public company, though the Haas family (descendants of Strauss’ nephew Jacob, who took over the business) still own a large percentage of its stock.

When he died in 1902, Strass reportedly left behind a personal net worth of $6 million. That family fortune has now ballooned to approximately $5.6 billion today, according to Forbes.

Though he’s not related to Levi Strauss by blood, another family beneficiary of that money-making jeans machine is Daniel Lurie , the prominent San Francisco philanthropist who founded Tipping Point Community , a nonprofit grant-making organization aimed at breaking the cycle of poverty for San Francisco’s poorest residents. Lurie is a son of billionaire Mimi Haas , Levi’s largest individual shareholder, and a stepson of the late Peter Haas, Levi’s former CEO and a great-grandnephew of Strauss. He remains based in San Francisco, though records reveal he recently added a sumptuous Malibu vacation home to his portfolio.

Located in the coveted Point Dume neighborhood — arguably California’s closest equivalent to the Hamptons — the landlocked estate sits on a star-studded cul-de-sac, where some of the other homes are owned by Julia Roberts, Chris Martin and Kenny G. Towering hedges stand more than two stories tall and surround the property’s entire perimeter, providing it with ultimate privacy. There’s also a big driveway gate for extra security.

The Malibu house has had six different owners in the last eight years, and its value also more than doubled over that relatively short time. In 2013, it was sold for $6.6 million to Danny Errico, founder of the Equinox gym chain. Errico fixed up the house and flipped it in 2017 for $13 million to married Argent Pictures producers Ryan and Jill Ahrens. Two years later, the Ahrenses sold the house for $13 million to Silicon Valley hedge funder Thomas Laffont, who flipped the place this April to members of the ultra-rich Ziff family . But the Ziffs never moved into the house and lost $41,000 — not including closing costs, maintenance and taxes — when they dumped the place to Lurie just five months later, in an off-market deal.

The two-structure estate includes a main house built in 1949 and a substantial guesthouse built more recently, both of which have their own two-car garages and motorcourts. There’s no pool, but the 1.23-acre property is just a short walk to Little Dume Beach, one of the most scenic beaches in the city.