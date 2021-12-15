ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Loving Even the Cantankerous

By Jim Elliff
ftc.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was one of the most cantankerous men I had ever known. When all the church wished to move forward into a new area of ministry, you could count on him confronting the elders about it in a negative way. In fact, “negative” was his middle name. Our system of decision-making...

ftc.co

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Palatial parsonages? You cannot serve both God and money.

Regarding “Some Texas religious leaders live in lavish, tax-free estates thanks to obscure law,” (Dec. 9): My values are reflected in my Christian heritage, so the article about the lavish parsonages owned by churches troubled me. Have the church leaders not read, “You cannot serve both God and money” (Matthew 6:24; Luke 16:13)? When a friend is considering joining a church, I suggest that they look at the residence where the church leader lives and at the vehicle he drives. If those are far more expensive than my friend’s house or vehicle, then they may need to look elsewhere for a church to join.
HOUSTON, TX
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
sent-trib.com

Baskets of love

Volunteer Patty Rupert sorts through toys at St. Patrick Providence Catholic Church in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon. The church, along with other area community churches and Otsego Local Schools, is hosting Otsego Christmas Baskets, a program that serves over 100 households during the holidays. Volunteers will be passing out baskets filled with toys, food, coats, hats and scarves.
GRAND RAPIDS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
nolangroupmedia.com

“A Candle of Love”

On Friday December 24th, 2021 at approximately 4:30pm, we invited family and friends to join us at Newnam Funeral Home for our 24th annual “A Candle of Love” memorial service. A single candle will be lit for each service that we have conducted since December 24th 2020 and...
azpm.org

A Lesson in Love

The search for an elderly woman who has recently gone missing, leads to the discovery of another murdered woman. Wallander searches the murdered woman's house, where there has clearly been a struggle but there is no sign of her daughter, Hanna, although they do find her blood. Meanwhile, journalists are beginning to sniff around, desperate to learn more about the missing 16 year old.
RELATIONSHIPS
pawneenews.com

An Evening of Music

An Evening of Music was held at the Christian/Presbyterian Church Sunday night. Several people performed, including the Southeast Nebraska Community Band.
RELIGION
ftc.co

How Theology Drives Missions

We live in a culture that pits practice against knowledge. In Christian circles, this often takes the form of separating theology from mission and stressing pragmatism (“what works”) over theological analysis. The cry is often heard: “Just tell me what to do!” Theology is regarded as dry, speculative, and divisive. Mission is about action, and action is good.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Discipline
shepherdexpress.com

Love Is Ageless … Or Is It?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ftc.co

Deacons’ Wives or Deaconesses? 1 Timothy 3:11 Reconsidered

My hope is that this article will be a helpful starting place for those who are new to the topic or additional exegetical fodder for those who are trying to work out what they believe. You should preach 1 Corinthians because of its clear and humbling teaching on how to...
RELIGION
ftc.co

Jesus Our Hope

The two disciples began the seven-mile walk home from Jerusalem to Emmaus. Despairing recent events, they didn’t notice the man joining their party until he began talking. Had they known him? They certainly had, though they were unaware at the moment. In an ironic twist, the topic of their home going discussion was now one of their carpool. The one whom they had hoped was the one to redeem Israel (Luke 24:21) was alive again. Their hope was not put to shame (Romans 5:5). But they couldn’t see that yet. Oh, how hope is often veiled by own our doubts!
RELIGION
ftc.co

Rend Your Heart

Garment-rending and other outward signs of religious emotion, are easily manifested and are frequently hypocritical; but to feel true repentance is far more difficult, and consequently far less common. Men will attend to the most multiplied and minute ceremonial regulations–for such things are pleasing to the flesh–but true religion is too humbling, too heart-searching, too thorough for the tastes of the carnal men; they prefer something more ostentatious, flimsy, and worldly. Outward observances are temporarily comfortable; eye and ear are pleased; self-conceit is fed, and self-righteousness is puffed up: but they are ultimately delusive, for in the article of death, and at the day of judgment, the soul needs something more substantial than ceremonies and rituals to lean upon. Apart from vital godliness all religion is utterly vain; offered without a sincere heart, every form of worship is a solemn sham and an impudent mockery of the majesty of heaven.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
warrenrecord.com

Luminaries of Love

Under the soft glow of Christmas lights, Luminaries of Love line Courthouse Square Sunday night to honor current and past firefighters and their family members. Fire apparatus lining nearby streets pay silent tribute to the men and women who answer the call when local families are in need, and those who came before whose example often began a family lineage of service that continues today. Luminaries are given each year in support of the Warren County Chapter of the Firefighters Burned Children Fund, which focuses on helping burn survivors and preventing burn injuries. For more photographs, see a gallery attached at left and a gallery in the Photo Gallery section below.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
ftc.co

Links For the Church (12/20)

“Christmas declares that our souls have worth – the greatest worth – and that we have been seen. Noticed. Wanted. Loved.”. “If this Christmas season is passing you by, and the thoughts of your Savior have not yet moved you to worship, may the meditation of our great God and his gospel invigorate our sin-embattled hearts and produce once again the childlike wonder of the Christmas season.”
RELIGION
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Love Is Love Is Love

Love is Love is Love is the latest feature film from award-winning director Eleanor Coppola (Paris Can Wait, Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse), produced by Anahid Nazarian (Tetro, Youth Without Youth), and is an American Zoetrop production. It premiered at the 2020 Deauville Film Festival and was also an official 2020 Tribeca Film Festival selection.The film tells three stories that explore love, commitment, and loyalty between couples and friends. Throughout all three stories, Coppola explores and attempts to utilize naturalistic ease to find the heart of the deepest friendships and romances. Although good intentions were the driving force behind this film, it missed the turn toward realism and sense.
MOVIES
Literary Hub

An Impossible Love

The following is excerpted from Christine Angot's novel, An Impossible Love. Angot has received prizes including the Prix France Culture, the Prix Flore, and the Prix Sade, which she refused on the grounds that the theme of the prize did not correspond to the book she had written. Mortimer is the translator of Philippe Soller and Julia Kristeva's respective works. She was recognized with the Palmes Académiques in 2009.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ftc.co

My Cup Overflows

You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. – Psalm 23:5. Psalm 23:5 envisions a great banquet. David is not just an invited guest. He is the guest of honor. As David enjoyed the delicacies at the table, his mortal enemies stand around the table looking on. David did not fear the evil in the valley because of his shepherd. And David did not fear the presence of his enemies because of his host.
RELIGION
Daily Leader

The Amish Cook: Thanking God for the blessing we have received

Have you ever seen an equation that didn't look equal? I have. As December keeps winding down, there is the joy and anticipation of celebrating Jesus' birth. The children are constantly chattering about the upcoming trip to visit Daniel's family in Ohio over Christmas. Menus and game ideas float around; everyone feels special and loved as we marvel at the greatest gift of all, the Lord Jesus, who rescued us from misery and made it possible to...
RELIGION
HuffingtonPost

7 Toxic Phrases People In Relationships Say Without Realizing It

In our closest relationships, it’s easy to speak without thinking. It seems like a good thing: We’re so comfortable with each other we can share whatever is on our mind. But sometimes it can have a negative effect. Off-the-cuff remarks can be misconstrued, and words said in frustration may cut deep.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy