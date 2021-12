Billboard released its year-end round-up of the top-selling country artists by album sales for 2021, and many of the genre's A-listers made the Top 10. Fans won't be surprised to see Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan on the list: They all put out big-ticket albums this year. Shelton and Aldean released Body Language and Macon, respectively, while Bryan issued the deluxe version of his Born Here Live Here Die Here album in April, and likely saw a booster in sales due to his status as a judge on American Idol as well as a host for this year's CMA Awards.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO