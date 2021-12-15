ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Windy conditions, unseasonable warm temperatures tonight; Rain chances arrive Thursday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Windy conditions through Thursday
  • Scattered rain Thursday through Saturday
  • Cooler temps by the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8tzA_0dNG2FDp00
Tonight

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and windy conditions are expected through the night and overnight hours, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

Sustained winds will be between 15 and 20 mph with some gusts up to 40 mph. Stronger gusts will be in areas north of I-70.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5SQE_0dNG2FDp00
Hour by Hour

We’ll stay unseasonably warm with lows only falling into the lower 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hctJZ_0dNG2FDp00
Wind Gusts Tonight and Thursday

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies early with rain arriving by the end of the morning commute. More widespread rain will arrive in the late morning to early afternoon. Some downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. We’ll stay windy with gusts up to 35-40 mph. Temperatures will be unseasonable warm again with highs near 60 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rta8t_0dNG2FDp00
Rain Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayDHy_0dNG2FDp00
Rain Chances

FRIDAY: A dry and cold start to the day with temperatures starting in the 30s. Clouds will increase along with some showers that arrive later in the day. A better chance for widespread rain will arrive by Friday night. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Showers to start the day then some dry time later. It will be breezy and cooler with temperatures in the middle 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oAvP_0dNG2FDp00
Rain Saturday

SUNDAY: A cold start to Sunday with temperatures around the middle 20s. It will be a dry day with lots of sunshine with highs will be cooler than normal in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: A dry and quiet start to the week. We’ll be cool again with highs in the low 40s. Expect sun and a few clouds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUoyR_0dNG2FDp00
Temperature Trend

TUESDAY: A chilly day expected with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Staying dry, mostly sunny, and cool with highs in the lower 40s.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Cold, icy morning; milder temps for holiday

MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:. Today: A cold start with morning lows around 30 degrees, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs. Watch for some patchy ice on the roads in spots where puddles or runoff may have frozen overnight. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine into the afternoon, but temperatures stay cold with highs only in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy to mainly clear skies Sunday night. Lows fall to the middle 20s.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
52K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy