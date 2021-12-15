Windy conditions, unseasonable warm temperatures tonight; Rain chances arrive Thursday

MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Windy conditions through Thursday

Scattered rain Thursday through Saturday

Cooler temps by the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and windy conditions are expected through the night and overnight hours, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

Sustained winds will be between 15 and 20 mph with some gusts up to 40 mph. Stronger gusts will be in areas north of I-70.

Hour by Hour

We’ll stay unseasonably warm with lows only falling into the lower 50s.

Wind Gusts Tonight and Thursday

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies early with rain arriving by the end of the morning commute. More widespread rain will arrive in the late morning to early afternoon. Some downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. We’ll stay windy with gusts up to 35-40 mph. Temperatures will be unseasonable warm again with highs near 60 degrees.

Rain Thursday

Rain Chances

FRIDAY: A dry and cold start to the day with temperatures starting in the 30s. Clouds will increase along with some showers that arrive later in the day. A better chance for widespread rain will arrive by Friday night. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Showers to start the day then some dry time later. It will be breezy and cooler with temperatures in the middle 40s.

Rain Saturday

SUNDAY: A cold start to Sunday with temperatures around the middle 20s. It will be a dry day with lots of sunshine with highs will be cooler than normal in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: A dry and quiet start to the week. We’ll be cool again with highs in the low 40s. Expect sun and a few clouds.

Temperature Trend

TUESDAY: A chilly day expected with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Staying dry, mostly sunny, and cool with highs in the lower 40s.

