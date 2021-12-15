ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cover picture for the articleBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last...

etfdailynews.com

Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.92.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

$98.95 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report sales of $98.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $102.26 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $78.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Morgan Stanley Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $62.00

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.84.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.50.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

SigmaRoc’s (SRC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.65) target price on the stock. A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy...
STOCKS

