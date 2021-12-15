ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 3,750” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.93) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) price target on shares of Unilever in a...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unilever Plc#Gbx#Lon#Ulvr#Royal Bank Of Canada#Ubs Group#Jefferies Financial Group#Hold#Gbx 4 231 82#Gbx 4 021 82 Lrb#Gbx 4 065 49
etfdailynews.com

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 299 ($3.95).
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Morgan Stanley Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $62.00

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.84.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

SigmaRoc’s (SRC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.65) target price on the stock. A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
etfdailynews.com

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

VLTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “. Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins restated...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Several other research analysts have also commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €35.50 Price Target

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UN01. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($38.88) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.20 ($38.43).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Goodwin (LON:GDWN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Shares of LON GDWN opened at GBX 3,146 ($41.58) on Wednesday. Goodwin has a 12-month low of GBX 2,720 ($35.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,000 ($52.86). The firm has a market cap of £241.93 million and a PE ratio of 19.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,567.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,264.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.11

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 120136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.14. Several analysts recently issued reports on the...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 292.3% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 6,527

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($129.96) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($118.42) to GBX 8,910 ($118.15) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($139.24) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($114.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,935.18 ($118.49).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Given New GBX 450 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 324 ($4.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81. Motorpoint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 248 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 401 ($5.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.72. The stock has a market cap of £292.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy