Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Short Interest Update

By ETF Daily News Team
 4 days ago

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a...

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Up 30.0% in November

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Short Interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Declines By 33.9%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 46.5% in November

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Critical Analysis

Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Xiaobai Maimai and Upstart’s gross revenue,...
Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target...
Alarmcom Holdings Inc (ALRM): Price Now Near $75.79; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, ALRM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.56%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the November 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BRP Group Inc (BRP): Price Now Near $32.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, BRP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.67 (-2.02%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BRP has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Reviewing uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

UCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 0.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are...
Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.0 days.
Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN): Price Now Near $41.87; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, HAIN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.3 (0.73%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR): Price Now Near $82.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, ITGR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Ssr Mining Inc (SSRM): Price Now Near $17.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, SSRM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

VLTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.
Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT): Price Now Near $27.02; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, EDIT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-2.21%) from the hour prior. EDIT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
