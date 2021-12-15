ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. SPI Energy shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 275,777 shares changing hands. Separately, Maxim...

etfdailynews.com

Motley Fool

5 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for 2022

Today, I provide five growth stocks that I think will perform well in 2022 and beyond. These stock picks cover enormous secular growth trends that should flourish over the long term. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the first stock on the list. It's easy to see why some investors would shy away...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top IPO Stocks to Buy in 2022

2021 has been a wild period for growth stocks. Some names are now (as of December) in the midst of a third pullback this past year and down double-digit percentages from their all-time highs. Among the hardest-hit stocks are recent IPOs, which tend to be especially volatile in their first year as publicly-traded companies.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Declines By 33.9%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 46.5% in November

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
etfdailynews.com

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 967,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Critical Analysis

Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Xiaobai Maimai and Upstart’s gross revenue,...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.92.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS

