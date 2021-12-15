ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €16.00 Price Target

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.29) price target on ENI in a research...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Analysts Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) PT at $40.56

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eni S P A#Kepler Capital Markets#Barclays#Goldman Sachs Group#Ubs Group#Hold#Eni Company#Exploration Production#Lng Portfolio#Power Renewables
etfdailynews.com

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 967,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Morgan Stanley Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $62.00

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.84.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
etfdailynews.com

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 299 ($3.95).
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.50.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

SigmaRoc’s (SRC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.65) target price on the stock. A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $317.19.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.92.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) vs. South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Financial Survey

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares MP Materials and South32’s gross...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

VLTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Reviewing uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

UCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 0.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up to $81.91

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.91, but opened at $89.09. Impinj shares last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 659 shares. Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy