Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.73

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.84.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO