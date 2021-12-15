ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.81 Billion

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report sales of $6.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.54 billion and the highest is $7.53 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.93 billion in the...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 967,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Analysts Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) PT at $40.56

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 46.5% in November

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhi#The Goldman Sachs Group#Barclays
etfdailynews.com

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

$98.95 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report sales of $98.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $102.26 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $78.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.50.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
etfdailynews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $317.19.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up to $81.91

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.91, but opened at $89.09. Impinj shares last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 659 shares. Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

VLTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “. Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “. Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins restated...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy