Analyzing Data Storage (DTST) and Its Peers

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Data Storage (OTCMKTS: DTST) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Data Storage to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and...

etfdailynews.com

etfdailynews.com

Rare Element Resources (REEMF) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS: REEMF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rare Element Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Reviewing uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

UCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 0.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Financial Analysis: Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) versus The Competition

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ: AHPI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Allied Healthcare Products to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Financial Review: JSR (JSCPY) versus Its Competitors

JSR (OTCMKTS: JSCPY) is one of 17 public companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare JSR to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Protection#Data Processing#Data Center#Cyber Security#Data Storage Competitors#Given Data Storage
etfdailynews.com

Critical Survey: Rand Capital (RAND) vs. Its Peers

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rand Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS: ZIVO) is one of 31 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ZIVO Bioscience to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations. Insider...
INDUSTRY
etfdailynews.com

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Critical Analysis

Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Xiaobai Maimai and Upstart’s gross revenue,...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
etfdailynews.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 46.5% in November

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up to $81.91

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.91, but opened at $89.09. Impinj shares last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 659 shares. Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “
ECONOMY
etfdailynews.com

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Several other research analysts have also commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Financial Comparison: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends. Risk and Volatility. Bilibili has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Head to Head Contrast: iFresh (IFMK) & Its Competitors

IFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare iFresh to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk. Risk & Volatility.
ECONOMY
etfdailynews.com

Head-To-Head Contrast: Albertsons Companies (ACI) & The Competition

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Albertsons Companies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership. Dividends.
RETAIL
etfdailynews.com

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
STOCKS

