Financial Comparison: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends. Risk and Volatility. Bilibili has a beta of 1.3, suggesting...

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 46.5% in November

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Short Interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Declines By 33.9%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 967,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) vs. South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Financial Survey

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares MP Materials and South32’s gross...
Head-To-Head Contrast: Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) versus JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares JFE and Hengan...
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $317.19.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.50.
Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target...
