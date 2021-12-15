ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

By ETF Daily News Team
 4 days ago

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.50 price...

Comments / 0

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
STOCKS
Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 46.5% in November

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MARKETS
Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Up 30.0% in November

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
STOCKS
Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
STOCKS
Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Critical Analysis

Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Xiaobai Maimai and Upstart’s gross revenue,...
STOCKS
Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.
MARKETS
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “
MARKETS
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “
ECONOMY
Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Declines By 35.7%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.
STOCKS
Financial Analysis: Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) versus The Competition

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ: AHPI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Allied Healthcare Products to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.
MARKETS
Cowen Initiates Coverage on Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

APEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.
MARKETS
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “
STOCKS
Financial Comparison: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends. Risk and Volatility. Bilibili has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that...
STOCKS
Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 279.0% in November

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, an increase of 279.0% from the November 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
STOCKS
Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 292.3% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
STOCKS
Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.08.
MARKETS
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “
MARKETS

