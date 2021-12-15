Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.32

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 299 ($3.95).

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO