Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 1,377.5% in November

By ETF Daily News Team
 4 days ago

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,904,500 shares, a growth...

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 46.5% in November

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 967,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Critical Analysis

Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Xiaobai Maimai and Upstart’s gross revenue,...
SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.92.
Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the November 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.0 days.
Reviewing uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

UCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 0.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are...
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “. Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins restated...
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “
EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “
Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

VLTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.
Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Declines By 35.7%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
