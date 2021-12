I’d like to thank our parents/caregivers,my board colleagues, administration and staff members. And a very special thank you to all of our educators for your determination, love, support and knowledge you bring everyday. I agree with the important sentiments of the statement from our Committee Chair Sergio Hernandez. I had the great opportunity to go to the Chat and Chew today and engage directly with our educators at Lincolnwood. Our conversation was very rich and informative. It is evident that the Lincolnwood educator team is committed to their students, families and our equity mission. I also heard their valid concerns. We the Board and our administration are listening and remain committed to supporting our educators while maintaining a focus on accountability to the needs of children and families. As evidenced by October’s educator town halls, monthly meetings with Union leadership, and good faith impact bargaining when also appropriate. I look forward to attending Washington’s Chat and Chew later this month for another impactful and engaging educator discussion..

EVANSTON, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO