California Attorney General Rob Bonta today urged county prosecuting agencies to work with superior courts to prioritize the updating of cannabis convictions under AB 1793 so that Californians can promptly obtain the relief they are entitled to under the law. Before July 2019, the California Department of Justice (DOJ) identified and provided county prosecuting agencies with a list of Californians that might have convictions eligible to be reduced or removed under AB 1793. But, to date, there are still past convictions in the state’s database that are potentially eligible for resentencing. Attorney General Bonta today encourages counties to prioritize reviewing and updating these records and to promptly notify DOJ of the resentencing.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO