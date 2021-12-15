ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Board of Zoning Appeal Continued Cases Agenda

cambridgema.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Zoning Appeal will hold a Virtual Public Meeting, THURSDAY – DECEMBER 16, 2021. Members of the public can participate or view the meeting remotely using the Zoom Webinar link:https://cambridgema.zoom.us/j/85702655517. Or join by phone: Dial +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592 -...

www.cambridgema.gov

Comments / 0

Related
restorationnewsmedia.com

Board fixes zoning mistake

SPRING HOPE — The town board has changed language in its zoning ordinances to allow for smaller lots in residential areas, fixing a mistake pointed out by The Enterprise. A developer asked over the summer for a zoning change so he could build as many as 200 homes valued at $200,000 each on 8,000-square-foot lots of land off N.C. 581, generating additional profit for him and more taxes for the town, as reported in The Enterprise at the time.
POLITICS
Duxbury Clipper

Zoning Board gets another look at housing project

The developer of a proposed housing development on Temple Street got to hear some critiques of his proposal at the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on Dec. 2. Builder Mounir Tayara wants to build a 40-unit project on 19 acres of land near the Isaac Simmons Farm property, which is expected to be home to a small affordable housing development as well.
REAL ESTATE
Montclair Local

Montclair Zoning Board says no to razing home

The Montclair Zoning Board has rejected a couple’s appeal of the Historic Preservation Commission’s denial of a demolition permit for their home, which they say is riddled with asbestos and is not financially feasible to remediate. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, after a three-and-half hour hearing, the Zoning Board...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
cambridgema.gov

December Water Board Meeting

In accordance with requirements of Massachusetts General Law, Chapter 39, Section 23A, the Cambridge Water Board meeting will be held on Tuesday December 14, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. This meeting will be available virtually on Zoom. The Zoom link to follow:. hups://eambridL’ema.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN [.2pii'io3RD6BwWsB-7zNpu. If you require...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#Housing Authority#City Clerk Planning Board#Huron Ave#G Parkside Place Company#Patnership C O#Bigelow Street Reed#Gfa#Harvard College C#Harvard Planning
Ellwood City Ledger

Wayne Township seeking members for zoning appeal board

WAYNE TWP. — Township supervisors are seeking candidates to fill two positions on the community's zoning appeal board. Interested candidates must be Wayne Township residents. A letter of intent can be completed online at waynetownshippa.net, or forms can be picked up at the township building at 1418 Wampum Road.
WAYNE, PA
brady-today.com

Brady Planning and Zoning Commission to Consider 2 Zoning Cases

The Brady Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 5:30PM, at the Municipal Court Building, located at 207 South Elm St., Brady, Texas, for the purpose to receive comments for/against two zoning changes. The first request is for a change in zoning...
BRADY, TX
suncommunitynews.com

PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Ticonderoga Planning and Zoning Board

PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Ticonderoga Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public hearing on January 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Community Building, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY for an Appeal of a Zoning Determination and also an Application for a Use Variance submitted by St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center, Inc., concerning a property located at 102 Race Track Road, Ticonderoga, NY, tax map number 150.34-9-18.019.. Any interested parties will be given an opportunity to be heard.
TICONDEROGA, NY
manninglive.com

CSD4 Board of School Trustees Meeting Agenda - Dec. 13, 2021

CLARENDON COUNTY CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT FOUR BOARD OF SCHOOL TRUSTEES – REGULAR MEETING 1154 Fourth Street Summerton, SC Media Center (at the Old Scott’s Branch Middle/High) Monday, December 13, 2021 | 6:30 p.m. Open to the Public – Mask Required And Via ZOOM Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84018638839?pwd=MklFTXloV21ZNjcraUtUZE5QeVZDUT09 Meeting ID: 840 1863 8839 Passcode: 396308 Call in number: +1 301 715 8592 US Public Participation (Policy BEDH) Directions: Any individual desiring to speak during the public forum time of the meeting will give his or her name, address, and the group he/she represents to the board secretary at least five minutes before the board meeting begins via phone call 803-485-2325, direct message on the ZOOM App or email. If the board determines there is not sufficient time at a meeting for public comments, the comment period may be deferred to the next scheduled meeting or to a special called meeting. The board reserves the right to allocate a period of time for this purpose and limit time for speakers accordingly. The Board welcomes public participation at board meetings. Please be reminded that all speakers’ remarks must be limited to 3 minutes or less. We ask that speakers be mindful that this is a business meeting and open to the public. This Board asks that speakers conduct themselves professionally and that their comments remain civil and courteous, bearing in mind that they will be heard by people of all ages. This is an opportunity for Clarendon County residents, community members and parents/guardians to address the Board about issues that serve the public interest and District mission. The Board asks that speakers demonstrate appropriate decorum. AGENDA 1. CALL TO ORDER 2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 3. MOMENT OF SILENCE 4. APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA 5. APPROVAL OF MINUTES OF THE NOVEMBER 15, 2021 MEETING 6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION (POLICY BEDH) (See directions above) 7. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT a. Grads Give Program b. Clarendon County School District Safe Schools Planning c. Update of the 2021-2022 Safety Protocol for Clarendon 4 Students and Staff d. Clarendon 4 Academic Coach Initiative 8. DISCUSSION ITEMS a. Financial update 9. EXECUTIVE SESSION a. Personnel hiring discussions and recommendations for 2021-2022 10. ACTION ITEMS a. Approval of Personnel Recommendations for 2021-2022 b. Approval of Use of Facilities for Scott’s Branch High School Class of 1980 Walk from Old High School to the Current Scott’s Branch High School 11. ADJOURNMENT.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Agenda — District 117 school board, Dec. 9

The Jacksonville District 117 school board is scheduled to meet in special session at 5 p.m. today at 211 W. State St. Among the items on the agenda are the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees, specific independent contractors or specific volunteers, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel to determine its validity.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
cityofmaysville.com

Board of Commissioners Agenda for Thursday

City of Maysville Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session at 5:15 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Maysville Municipal Building. This meeting may be viewed on Zoom or at the City’s YouTube channel. The agenda is as follows:. Call to Order. Invocation. Roll call. All items approved will...
MAYSVILLE, KY
fox4news.com

Plano zoning board delays church expansion vote

Representatives from St. Andrews United Methodist Church fielded several questions from the planning and zoning commission on Monday night based on homeowner concerns. The board ultimately decided to delay the zoning vote for another two weeks.
PLANO, TX
Morning Journal

Vermilion planning board recommends distribution center zoning

The Vermilion Planning Commission has recommended the latest zoning proposals that could land a massive new distribution center on 119 acres west of Baumhart Road and north of Ohio Route 2. On Dec. 1, the commission voted 4-0 to recommend two pieces of legislation that would affect zoning for that...
VERMILION, OH
cambridgema.gov

Special Meeting of the School Committee

The next Virtual Special Meeting of the School Committee, by Order of Her Honor, Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, acting in accordance with Chapter I, Section 3, of the Rules of the School Committee, will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 05:00 PM for the purpose of entertaining a motion to go into Executive Session to discuss strategy for contract negotiations for non-union personnel (Interim Superintendent of Schools) as an open meeting may have a detrimental effect on the contract negotiation position of the Cambridge School Committee. The open session will be broadcast from the Media Arts Studio, 454 Broadway, Cambridge.
EDUCATION
cambridgema.gov

Virtual Housing Information Session

You are invited to learn about the City's Affordable Rental and Home Ownership Programs at a virtual information session presented by the Housing Division of the Community Development Department. 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: presentation on the City's affordable rental programs. 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: presentation on the City's...
REAL ESTATE
city-countyobserver.com

Today”s Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners Meeting Agenda

4. Action Items A. Health Department: 1. COVID19 Update. 2. Vehicle Lease Agreement with United Auto Leasing & Finance. D. Old National Events Plaza: Fee Waiver for Evansville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. E. Eviction of the tenant in Old Courthouse Suite B12. F. County Engineer: Authorization of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
starvedrock.media

Pritzker signs six bills into law

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed six bills into law Friday, including a gambling measure. Description: Modifies the definition of supervisor in fire fighter units and clarifies company officer responsibilities. Action: Signed. Effective: June 1, 2022. Bill Number: HB 307. Description: Creates the Second 2021 General Revisory...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy