Board of Zoning Appeal Continued Cases Agenda

CLARENDON COUNTY CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT FOUR BOARD OF SCHOOL TRUSTEES – REGULAR MEETING 1154 Fourth Street Summerton, SC Media Center (at the Old Scott’s Branch Middle/High) Monday, December 13, 2021 | 6:30 p.m. Open to the Public – Mask Required And Via ZOOM Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84018638839?pwd=MklFTXloV21ZNjcraUtUZE5QeVZDUT09 Meeting ID: 840 1863 8839 Passcode: 396308 Call in number: +1 301 715 8592 US Public Participation (Policy BEDH) Directions: Any individual desiring to speak during the public forum time of the meeting will give his or her name, address, and the group he/she represents to the board secretary at least five minutes before the board meeting begins via phone call 803-485-2325, direct message on the ZOOM App or email. If the board determines there is not sufficient time at a meeting for public comments, the comment period may be deferred to the next scheduled meeting or to a special called meeting. The board reserves the right to allocate a period of time for this purpose and limit time for speakers accordingly. The Board welcomes public participation at board meetings. Please be reminded that all speakers’ remarks must be limited to 3 minutes or less. We ask that speakers be mindful that this is a business meeting and open to the public. This Board asks that speakers conduct themselves professionally and that their comments remain civil and courteous, bearing in mind that they will be heard by people of all ages. This is an opportunity for Clarendon County residents, community members and parents/guardians to address the Board about issues that serve the public interest and District mission. The Board asks that speakers demonstrate appropriate decorum. AGENDA 1. CALL TO ORDER 2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 3. MOMENT OF SILENCE 4. APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA 5. APPROVAL OF MINUTES OF THE NOVEMBER 15, 2021 MEETING 6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION (POLICY BEDH) (See directions above) 7. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT a. Grads Give Program b. Clarendon County School District Safe Schools Planning c. Update of the 2021-2022 Safety Protocol for Clarendon 4 Students and Staff d. Clarendon 4 Academic Coach Initiative 8. DISCUSSION ITEMS a. Financial update 9. EXECUTIVE SESSION a. Personnel hiring discussions and recommendations for 2021-2022 10. ACTION ITEMS a. Approval of Personnel Recommendations for 2021-2022 b. Approval of Use of Facilities for Scott’s Branch High School Class of 1980 Walk from Old High School to the Current Scott’s Branch High School 11. ADJOURNMENT.

