In response to Victor Davis Hanson’s Sunday op-ed, “The woke got what they wanted — and then what?”. What Mr. Hanson views as the Third-Worldization of our country is the predictable result of the increasing gap between rich and poor. Ridiculous economic policy that the right pushes to benefit the wealthy with the expectation there will be trickle down benefits is laughable and certainly does not help. We can also ask why a quality education seems to be available only to those who can pay for it.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO