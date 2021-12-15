ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Inflation Hits 10-Year High Ahead of Key Bank of England Meeting

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — U.K. inflation climbed to a 10-year high in November as consumer prices continued to soar ahead of the Bank of England's crunch monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The Consumer Price Index rose by 5.1% in the 12 months to November, up from 4.2% in October, which was itself the...

