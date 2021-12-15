Several teams optimistic Damian Lillard will eventually request a trade

Damian Lillard has preached his unwavering commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers, but the Sixers and other teams around the league remain optimistic he could eventually request a trade prior to the 2022-23 season. Philadelphia just needs one other All-Star to seek a new team.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Grizzlies are in Portland to take on Damian Lillard and a slumping Blazers squad. Will Memphis continue to roll?

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview https://t.co/9aKcgfaaqt pic.twitter.com/yElpGqd2s8 – 8:30 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Don’t want to lose 2 in a row.”

“Back in my Clipper days, I guarded Dame every game.”

“Better make it.”

“He was just on the plane saying, ‘I’ll be ready tomorrow.'”

Chris Paul talking #Suns win after loss to #Clippers, guarding Damian Lillard, forcing OT and Deandre Ayton. pic.twitter.com/iqAG7sKJA6 – 2:30 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He wanted it.”

Monty Williams on Chris Paul wanting to guard Damian Lillard in the 4th quarter. #Suns – 12:58 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Asked Monty about Mikal Bridges and he said he’s fine. It was just a matter of wanting to get Cam Johnson in there to hit some shots on the backside, not wanting to pull Cam Payne to help with the pressure on CP3 and wanting to spell Bridges (34 minutes) after chasing Dame around – 12:58 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said Mikal Bridges is fine. Wanted Cam Payne in there in case Portland blitzed CP3 and liked the way Cam Johnson was taking shots. Said the 35 minutes for Bridges is like 50 when he’s chasing around Dame all night. Saw him wearing down a bit on a SEGABABA. – 12:58 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Unpopular opinion but Dame should probably make more than 40% from the field if he wants to be considered a top 10 player going forward. – 12:45 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final (OT): PHX 111, POR 107

Ayton: 28 Pts, 13 Reb, 12-17 FG

Paul: 24-14-7-3, 10-19 FG

Payne: 17 Pts, 5 Ast

Lillard: 31 Pts, 10 Ast, 11-31 FG

Gutsy win for the Suns on the SEGABABA – 12:43 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Payne makes a pair of free throws, Dame’s deep three is off and that’s ball game. – 12:43 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Suns foul Dame intentionally, misses the first, makes the second (Portland 13-of-21 from the foul line tonight), Suns 109, Blazers 107, 11.1 seconds to play. – 12:40 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns playing foul game. Fouled Lillard to avoid giving up 3.

Misses 1st. Makes 2nd. – 12:39 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton staying with Lillard on stepback miss.

Johnson 3 on other end. #Suns 107-104. – 12:33 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul hits big shots, but Cameron Payne was huge in that 4th quarter.

9 points in the 4th. Huge defensive play on Lillard to end regulation. – 12:31 AM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Dame at 42 minutes and heading into overtime … with Memphis waiting tomorrow night. – 12:31 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul hits the game-tying bucket, Dame loses the ball and we’re heading to OT! pic.twitter.com/dk83nTkPry – 12:30 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

After the game was tied at 78, Chris Paul and Damian Lillard scored or assisted the game’s next 28 points. – 12:22 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Dame’s three is off, but Nurk gets the rebound and is fouled. He hits the first, misses the second, Suns get the rebound and call time with Portland up 101-100 with 30.8 seconds to play. And now some debate (I think) about whether Phoenix can advance the ball. – 12:21 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Dame misses a fadeaway three (and instantly grabs at his abdomen), Ayton gets the rebound, CP3 with an easy pullup jumper and the Blazers call time with the game tied at 100-100 with 40 seconds to play. – 12:18 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Phoenix-Portland is such a high-level game. The Lillard-CP3 duel is absolutely insane. They’re just dealing everything out right now. Everything going through them. – 12:16 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lillard answers with 3. #Suns down two. – 12:13 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

This is the best Portland has played in a while. They’re rotating on defense and playing well within scheme. Big Dame night. Have liked what Nance has done as a screener/passer/defender. – 12:08 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Point God-level manipulation of the defense. Damian Lillard was slow to get back. CP3 points at DA to continue his streak up the court. Blazers help defender has to commit. CP3 zips it over to Cam Johnson for 3 as soon as he does. Seeing the play before it happens – 12:07 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul on Lillard.

Lillard miss.

Paul tries to find Crowder, but Crowder not there for backdoor bounce pass.

#Suns down four. – 12:06 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns lineup out of timeout:

Payne, Paul, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton.

Paul scores off action as he was set up on the block.

#Suns down six as Lillard answers with 3. – 11:58 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Back-to-back threes for Snell off Lillard assists and the Blazers go up 86-81 with 8:44 to play. After shooting 3-of-18 from three in the first half, Portland shooting 8-of-14 from deep in the second half. – 11:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lillard 3. #Suns down four. – 11:51 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

#SikmaWatch is officially over! Damian Lillard is now 92nd in scoring in NBA history. – 11:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams talked about not being comfortable playing so many small guys.

Right now, with McGee in foul trouble and Ayton looking a bit winded, he might have to go with small ball for a stretch in the 4th.

#Suns down 2 as Covington hits 3 off Lillard penetration and dish. – 11:47 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: POR 75, PHX 73

Ayton: 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 8-11 FG

Paul: 12 Pts, 10 Ast, 5 Reb

Crowder: 11 Pts, 5-10 FG

Lillard: 17 Pts, 6 Ast

Blazers close 3Q on a 14-2 run to take the lead – 11:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 49, #Blazers 43 H.

PHX: Ayton 13. Crowder 9. Team: 44.2% FG (5-of-15 3s)

POR: Lillard 14 Powell 12. Team: 37% FG (3-of-18 3s)

Paint points: Blazers 22, Suns 18.

Turnovers: Suns 11 (Led to 11 POR points). Blazers 8 (Led to 9 PHX points.

Biggest lead: Suns 14. Blazers 2 – 11:10 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 49, POR 43

Ayton: 13 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-6 FG

Crowder: 9 Pts, 4-9 FG

Cam Johnson: 6 Pts, 4 Reb

Lillard: 14 Pts, 6-13 FG

Blazers close 2Q on 8-4 run – 11:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lillard called for travel.

Very slightly, but he moved that extra inch after establishing pivot foot.

#Suns – 10:56 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 32, POR 21

Ayton: 9 Pts, 3-3 FG

Crowder: 9 Pts, 4-7 FG

Shamet: 5 Pts

Lillard: 6 Pts, 2-5 FG – 10:36 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Damian Lillard’s carving up the Suns defense to start this one. Need to do a better job once they screen Mikal Bridges to free Dame up – 10:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lillard pull up in the paint. #Blazers up two on #Suns – 10:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lillard relocates for 3. #Suns lead down to one. – 10:13 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

The Suns have the 6-6 Mikal Bridges guarding Damian Lillard. – 10:11 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

The first colorways of the @Damian Lillard x @adidas Basketball Dame 8 have been spot on pic.twitter.com/8F7tGep5k3 – 8:16 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

The Future of the Blazers with @tcbbiggs

🔘 Joe Cronin (4:55)

🔘 Dame (21:42)

🔘 CJ (32:53)

🔘 Nurkic/RoCo (41:45)

🔘 The defense (46:15)

🔘 Nassir Little (53:35)

🔘 Trades (1:02:14)

🎧 https://t.co/CjPZxfhgvi

SUBSCRIBE

MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Dl6hUldeKB – 4:35 PM

Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

Prepare for the encore… 🐐👓

#BeWhoYouAre @oakley pic.twitter.com/DO8w0mcrJQ – 1:09 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Freshmen Draft Sleepers

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

“Wesley has all the attributes — athleticism, length, shooting touch — to be a potential late-lottery or mid-first-round pick”

https://t.co/L1R41V3z9Q pic.twitter.com/xviwfhb2Dm – 12:30 PM

As the Philadelphia 76ers begin to gather momentum in trade conversations for All-Star guard Ben Simmons, the Portland Trail Blazers reiterated that one of the Sixers’ top targets — All-NBA guard Damian Lillard — is not available to be discussed, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / December 10, 2021

The Sixers and Blazers connected in recent days and Portland’s interim general manager, Joe Cronin, made clear to Philadelphia that the franchise still plans to continue building around Lillard, sources said. -via ESPN / December 10, 2021

The Sixers have long targeted Lillard, who reaffirmed his desire to stay in Portland around the start of the team’s training camp. After the recent firing of president of basketball operations Neil Olshey, Cronin has publicly and privately said the franchise plans to keep building around Lillard. The Blazers have been open to discussing a deal for Simmons centered on guard CJ McCollum, but that conversation never gathered traction, sources said. -via ESPN / December 10, 2021