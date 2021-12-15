ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Skyflow Launches New India-Based Data Privacy API To Solve RBI Tokenization And Data Residency Mandates

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Skyflow Data Privacy Vault Built on Servers in India Helps Software Developers Quickly Handle Strict Requirements of Personal Data Protection Bill. Skyflow announced the launch of its Data Privacy Vault in India. The vault is hosted on virtual private clouds running on servers in India and provides industry-leading security and...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fudzilla

Chinese hackers find internet fatal flaw

Hackers linked to China and other governments are among a growing assortment of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software. Software King of the World Microsoft said that involvement of hackers whom analysts have linked to nation-states underscored the increasing gravity of the flaw...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Browser cookies are not consent: The new path to privacy after EU data regulation fail

The endless cookie settings that pop up for every website feel a bit like prank compliance by a surveillance internet hell-bent on not changing. It is very annoying. And as it turns out, it doesn’t even matter what you click. Because “Real-Time Bidding,” the primary tracking-based ad system, nevertheless “broadcasts internet users’ behavior and real-world locations to thousands of companies, billions of times a day.” And the main European provider of these pestering pop-ups to Google and 80% of all websites in Europe knew it and is now in trouble.
INTERNET
Beta News

Meet the three amigos of data: Governance, privacy and security

The three slices of the data pie -- data governance, data privacy and data security -- are often lumped together -- but although they naturally overlap, there are crucial differences that are important to understand. Let’s slice up the pie. First, there’s data governance. You can think of it as...
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Protecting our data infrastructure through some new approaches to privacy

In 1824, the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris, France, became the first asphalt roadway. The Champs-Élysées literally paved the way for the city’s future and ushered in new physical infrastructure that changed how contemporary society moved, worked, lived and organized itself. Governments, civil society and industry are beginning to understand...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Data Protection#Indian#Pdp#The Reserve Bank Of India#Fintech
theregister.com

UK and USA seek new world order for cross-border data sharing and privacy

Officials from the USA and UK have signaled an intention to together shape a new world order for data sharing across borders. International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Nadine Dorries, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to hold discussions on cross border data flows, supply chains and tariffs.
U.K.
dig-in.com

How technology may create data privacy risks in auto P&C

Technology is rapidly reshaping automotive property and casualty. The introduction of advanced driver assistance systems such as lane-keeping, distraction warning, automated braking, and collision warning brought the promise of reduced accidents, including injuries and fatalities. It also brought challenges, such as appropriately pricing risk, rising repair costs, operational and legal challenges with the recalibration of these systems, and an increased share of vehicles deemed a total loss. The rise of telematics and driver monitoring offered ways to coach drivers to be safer behind the wheel, new pricing models like usage-based insurance and creating new touchpoints and loyalty programs. It also brought challenges, including how to deal with an adverse selection of customers, the ethical and legal implications of profiling and automated decision making, not to mention the security and privacy implications of the data collected and shared via these systems.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Optable Launches Differential Privacy Features Across its Data Clean Room and Data Collaboration Platform

Known for its Encryption Technology, Optable Upgrades Privacy Feature to Offer Privacy Preserving Collaboration for Advertisers and Publishers. Optable, a SaaS data connectivity platform and clean room solution designed for the advertising ecosystem, is leading the way on differential privacy, making several enhancements to its platform and enabling clients to protect the privacy of their users when sharing statistical and aggregated data with their partners.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Finverity launches real-time Credit Data API

Finverity has launch its real-time monitoring Credit Data API. UAE banks and investors will be the first to benefit from the solution due to the UAE’s position as a key trade finance hub for Finverity. In parallel, the API functionality is now also available to funders globally on the ADGM’s Digital Lab and Finverity’s platform.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Brazil
aithority.com

DFIN Acquires Guardum, Strengthening Global Data Privacy And Redaction Capabilities

Guardum’s data intelligence platform helps to reduce risk, decrease costs, and enable corporations to identify and protect enterprise data quickly and efficiently. Donnelley Financial Solutions, a leading risk and compliance company, announced it has acquired Guardum, a leading data security and privacy software provider that helps companies locate, secure, and control data. The acquisition strengthens DFIN’s software solutions portfolio by making data security a competitive differentiator, enhancing regulatory compliance, safeguarding privacy, and improving data accuracy.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

EU data alliance launched to develop new cloud technologies

39 companies have so far joined the EU alliance to help boost cloud technology, with no US or Chinese firms currently part of the group. Companies from around Europe have joined the EU’s Alliance for Industrial Data, Edge and Cloud as part of the bloc’s plans to become a leader in a data-driven society and develop new cloud technologies.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Cisco Launches New Umbrella Cloud Security Data Centres In South Africa

Cisco South Africa has this month launched two Cisco Umbrella Secure Internet Gateway (SIG) data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, offering local customers closer access to the cloud anytime, anywhere. “South Africa is a key market for Cisco and this level of investment underscores our commitment to the region,”...
WORLD
The Drum

How digital out-of-home can meet the data privacy moment

Apple’s iOS 14.5 privacy changes, which force apps to get explicit consent to track user behavior, tore through the ad tech ecosystem like a tornado. The privacy policy Apple calls App Tracking Transparency (ATT), coupled with the expansion of data privacy laws and Google’s upcoming elimination of third-party cookies (though not until 2023) has forced advertisers used to one-to-one targeting to reassess their data practices. It’s even caused many to wonder whether adtech - and the many businesses dependent on one-to-one targeting using cookies or mobile advertising IDs for user acquisition and engagement - will crumble in an era focused on consumer consent.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Palantir to Localize UK Data Operations as Privacy Regulations Tighten

(Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc said on Friday it plans to shift its entire UK data processing out of the United States, at a time when data privacy regulations are tightening across the globe. While Palantir already hosts all UK customer data within the country, handling of metadata is currently...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Government Of Telangana, CoinSwitch Kuber And Lumos Labs launch The India Blockchain Accelerator

The second edition of T-Block Accelerator, The India Blockchain Accelerator opens up opportunities for blockchain entrepreneurs to secure government accreditation, incubation space, go-to-market support,grant support and expert mentorship. Winning startups stand to win over $700K from investment partners Lightspeed and WoodstockFund, contingent to their due diligence process and investment thesis...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Deepcrawl Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Meeting Rigorous Data Security and Privacy Standards for Its Cloud-Based Technical SEO Platform

Pioneering search engine optimization platform Deepcrawl has been awarded SOC 2 Type 1 certification after completing a third-party audit of its data security and privacy protection processes. As a leading enterprise-level SaaS provider of technical SEO and website health tools, meeting the high standards set out in the SOC 2...
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Designing the future of data ownership: Embracing privacy by design on a deeper level

The notion behind Privacy by Design is to encourage organizations to implement technical and organizational measures at the earliest possible stages of the design of the product and operations. Doing so will help safeguards privacy and data protection principles right from the very start. While this principle has been in motion for longer than the law, the GDPR frames it more clearly as part of businesses’ overall commitment to data privacy.
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy