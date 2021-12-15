Skyflow Launches New India-Based Data Privacy API To Solve RBI Tokenization And Data Residency Mandates

Technology is rapidly reshaping automotive property and casualty. The introduction of advanced driver assistance systems such as lane-keeping, distraction warning, automated braking, and collision warning brought the promise of reduced accidents, including injuries and fatalities. It also brought challenges, such as appropriately pricing risk, rising repair costs, operational and legal challenges with the recalibration of these systems, and an increased share of vehicles deemed a total loss. The rise of telematics and driver monitoring offered ways to coach drivers to be safer behind the wheel, new pricing models like usage-based insurance and creating new touchpoints and loyalty programs. It also brought challenges, including how to deal with an adverse selection of customers, the ethical and legal implications of profiling and automated decision making, not to mention the security and privacy implications of the data collected and shared via these systems.

