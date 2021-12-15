ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns strongly interested in acquiring Thaddeus Young from Spurs

 4 days ago
The Phoenix Suns are attempting to move Jalen Smith, and the San Antonio Spurs have been frequently linked as a suitor. Phoenix is rumored to have strong interest in acquiring Thaddeus Young from the Spurs.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Like Jakob and Thad, Tre Jones sticks to the paint when he needs to shoot the ball pic.twitter.com/vvyuM1CQn11:45 PM

“It definitely caught me off guard. I actually learned about it in the parking lot of the Sports Academy in Frisco, TX. I was leaving a session and my phone was going crazy. I’d seen that DeMar DeRozan had gotten traded to Chicago and I was like, ‘Why is my phone going crazy for this?’ Then, I dive a little deeper into it and I see that the trade included me, Al-Farouq Aminu, some picks and stuff like that. “It definitely caught me off guard for the simple fact that I had just talked to my agent and my agent had just talked to everybody in Chicago, and we were being told that I was coming back. And they guaranteed my salary the day before or two days before or something like that and then used it as trade bait. It is what it is; it happens and it’s part of the business. But the only thing I wish is that I had gotten the heads up before I found out from social [media]. -via basketballnews.com / December 4, 2021

“Right now, this situation is not ideal for me,” Young said on The Alex Kennedy Podcast. “I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve had to settle for 4 and 6 minutes a game.” -via basketballnews.com / December 4, 2021

“Whatever happens with me is what’s happening with me…” Young said. “My sh*t is my sh*t; I wouldn’t put that on my teammates. That’s something that I have to deal with, and I just try to control what I can control and focus on what I can focus on when I do get [playing] time and when I am out on the court with those guys. My ultimate goal is to remain focused on what I can do and whatever happens, happens at that point. I just gotta go out and just continue to focus in, lock in. The one thing I can say is that I’ve always remained professional… -via basketballnews.com / December 4, 2021

Thaddeus Young wants to play for a contender

“I don’t mind playing through rebuilds and stuff like that, but the one thing about it is I’m not getting any younger. I’m getting older and at some point, I want to start contending for championships. I haven’t been in any situation where I’ve been able to contend for a championship. I want that feeling. I want that aspect of being able to go out there and being able to compete for a championship every single night. That’s the part that I really want to get to.”
