NBA

Larry Nance Jr. a trade target around the league?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to primarily gauge trade interest in Nurkic and Covington, but Larry Nance Jr. seems to be a target among rival front offices.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul pulls the chair on Larry Nance Jr. and shakes his head before saying “that ain’t no damn mismatch!” pic.twitter.com/UJH5Xvj7CR11:35 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Larry Nance Jr. will get a second straight start tonight, with Robert Covington coming off the bench. Nassir Little will also be in the starting lineup again tonight against Phoenix. – 8:19 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

The Blazers are asking Larry Nance to start at power forward and play backup center/point guard. Busy day at the office. – 9:51 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups on putting Larry Nance into the starting lineup: “We’ve been notoriously starting games kind of slow. Larry is one of our energy guys. I just want to take a look at it.” – 7:20 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Chauncey Billups is making a change to the starting lineup. Larry Nance Jr. will start tonight for Robert Covington. – 7:19 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Chauncey Billups said he would be surprised if Damian Lillard does not play tonight against Minnesota.

Will start Larry Nance Jr. in place of Robert Covington at PF. #ripcity7:19 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Larry Nance Jr. will start at power forward in place of Robert Covington tonight against Minnesota, sources tell @The Athletic . Covington had started first 26 games, averaging 6.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 26.8 minutes. – 3:08 PM

