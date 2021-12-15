Larry Nance Jr. a trade target around the league?

The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to primarily gauge trade interest in Nurkic and Covington, but Larry Nance Jr. seems to be a target among rival front offices.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Chris Paul pulls the chair on Larry Nance Jr. and shakes his head before saying “that ain’t no damn mismatch!” pic.twitter.com/UJH5Xvj7CR – 11:35 PM

Larry Nance Jr. will get a second straight start tonight, with Robert Covington coming off the bench. Nassir Little will also be in the starting lineup again tonight against Phoenix. – 8:19 PM

The Blazers are asking Larry Nance to start at power forward and play backup center/point guard. Busy day at the office. – 9:51 PM

Chauncey Billups said he would be surprised if Damian Lillard does not play tonight against Minnesota.

Larry Nance Jr. will start at power forward in place of Robert Covington tonight against Minnesota, sources tell @The Athletic . Covington had started first 26 games, averaging 6.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 26.8 minutes. – 3:08 PM