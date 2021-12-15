ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Mayan Train, the president's pet project exposing Mexico's cracks

By Alexander MARTINEZ, Pedro PARDO, Amaranta MARENTES, Nicolas RAMALLO, Pedro PARDO
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDYHB_0dNFwL8700
Aerial view from November 2021 of the Mayan Train construction in Escarcega, Campeche state /AFP

A proposed Mayan tourist train in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula has divided residents in one of the country's poorest regions, known for its indigenous uprisings.

"The train will no longer come through here," rejoiced Guadalupe Caceres, 64, at news that the original route was being modified and would no longer pass through her home.

"We've lost, goodbye modernity," responded locksmith Ruben Angulo, 49, who was hoping to be rehoused but still has his eyes on one of the half-million jobs the government has promised.

The mega works that will cover a 1,500-kilometer loop around the Yucatan peninsula was the signature proposal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2019 to serve the popular tourist hub that includes seaside resorts Cancun and Tulum, as well as the Mayan archeological ruins of Chitzen Itza and Palenque.

"Yes, there will be (modernity), but not at the expense of my house," said Caceres.

She took her objection to the courts and the train will no longer pass through the center of Campeche, a fortified colonial town where one of the 15 Mayan Train stations will be located, but will now remain on the outskirts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFC4e_0dNFwL8700
El megaproyecto del Tren Maya en MÃ©xico /AFP

Lopez Obrador described the $10 billion train project -- one of the biggest in Latin America -- as "an act of justice" for the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Poverty in the region of 13 million people is over 50 percent, and reaches 75 percent in Chiapas.

Public transport in the region is poor and some of the best sites to visit are far from the main cities.

- 'National security' -

Many in the region reject the left-wing nationalist president's claims the train will improve their lives.

The project's detractors include environmentalists, indigenous people, government opponents and even the EZLN former guerrilla movement.

The project faces 25 legal challenges accusing it of violating environmental and housing rights.

"We twisted the government's arm," said Caceres triumphantly.

Mexico's center for environmental rights, which launched one of the legal challenges, highlighted the cutting down of trees in protected areas and the fragmentation of ecosystems that could turn them into "biologically degraded and inhospitable" places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPKxl_0dNFwL8700
The plan involves the demolition of many homes and businesses in the poor southeastern region of Mexico /AFP

The challenge also pointed to the potential effects on water bodies, animal species in danger of extinction and mangroves.

Some 200 kilometers from Campeche lies another train station in Candelaria, close to the border with Guatemala.

In a poor area without running water, 500 farmers have held a contractor's excavator hostage since September, demanding compensation for the project cutting their village in two.

"Until this problem is resolved, we won't let the works begin," said Erendira Ocana, 30, from under a huge mahogany tree.

A 227 kilometer long section -- the first of seven -- is due to pass through this point and is supposed to be operational in 2023.

Although the train does not pass through San Cristobal de las Casas, the Chiapas fiefdom of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN), the former guerrillas have been active in opposing the project in the courts.

Faced with these challenges, Lopez Obrador declared his mega-projects a "national security" issue in November so that his opponents "could not prevent them."

The army has been enlisted to build tracks while Franco-Canadian firm Alston-Bombardier has been contracted to make 42 trains.

- Potential disaster -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqZLn_0dNFwL8700
Some 500 farmers in a poor area of Candelaria seized a piece of construction equipment in September 2021 to prevent works from continuing /AFP

According to Fonatur, the body tasked with delivering the project, it has the support of the majority of local residents.

In an attempt to appease environmentalists, Fonatur said it would extend Mexico's largest tropical forest reserve, Calakmul, by 730,000 hectares to 1.2 million hectares.

Authorities have also announced plans to protect Mexico's heritage in the face of a wave of tourists. Thousands of remains have been found during excavations.

Cancun and Tulum already attract 12 million tourists a year, although the tourist industry is controlled by major hotel chains.

With an estimated 31 million visits in 2021, tourism will account for almost eight percent of Mexico's GDP.

The train will "reconfigure the Yucatan peninsular and its repercussions will be long-term ... it could go quite well or be disastrous," warned Etienne von Bertrab, a professor of political ecology at University College London.

In Pixoyal, near Campeche, Guadalupe Perez feels like she has won the lottery and cannot wait for the train to arrive.

She is due to be moved to one of the new houses the government is providing for hundreds of families.

Perez also sold food to the construction workers building the new homes.

"I wanted to set up a business selling food. I never gave up," she said from what will be her new kitchen.

Comments / 9

Related
New York Post

Cartel monsters hang nine bodies from bridge in Mexico turf war

Cartel monsters have hung nine bodies from a bridge in a chilling warning to rival gangs amid a bloody Mexico turf war. A 10th victim was also found on a nearby road by horrified residents in the Zacatecas municipality of Cuauhtémoc around 6 a.m. Thursday. Officials warned the disturbing display...
MEXICO, NY
107 JAMZ

Level 3 Alert: Americans Warned Reconsider Travel To Mexico

Mexico is one of my all-time favorite places to vacation at. It is a beautiful country with wonderful people, delicious food and amazing culture. Unfortunately, since Jul several cities and villages have fallen victim to an increase in violent crime, making vacationing a security risk for American travelers. Updated November 9 and listed still current as of November 18, 2021, the US Embassy and Mexican law enforcement have issued a Level 3 Travel Alert to Americans planning on vacationing or visiting Mexico.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Don't go to Mexico: Cartel expert warns tourists to stay away as drug gangs' war escalates and country's National Guard is deployed to Cancún

An expert on international criminal organizations believes foreign tourists should reconsider their plans when it comes to scheduling their vacations to Mexico, citing crime and danger amid and the country's gang wars. The warning comes as the Cancún region has been engulfed by a rash of shootings between rival street-level...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Latin America#Gdp#Mayan Train#El Megaproyecto Del#Tren Maya#Ezln
The Independent

Mexican drug cartel gunmen on jetskis open fire at Cancun resort

Tourists at a resort in Cancun, Mexico, fled for their lives after a five-man team of cartel gunmen dressed as soldiers began firing guns at the hotel's beach.According to Hernández Gutiérrez, the Quintana Roo chief of police, said the gunmen rode jetskis onto the beach and began shooting guns in the air, presumably to scare the tourists away.After driving away the resort-goers, the men ditched their jetskis, changed their clothes, and fled the area. The jetskis used by the gunmen have been recovered and seized. There were no apparent injuries from the show of force, which took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KENS 5

Gunfire broke out in Mexican beach resort of Cancun, witnesses say

Gunfire was reported on a beach in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Cancun Tuesday, sending tourists scrambling for cover, but authorities said nobody appeared to be injured. Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the chief of police of the coastal state of Quintana Roo, said the attackers apparently pulled up to the beach...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Daily Mail

Hundreds of migrants traveling north through Mexico block highway between Mexico City and state of Puebla and bring traffic to complete standstill

Hundreds of migrants traveling north to the US border blocked a crucial highway between Mexico City and the state of Puebla, bringing traffic to complete standstill. Pictures of the scene on Thursday showed the migrants, many with children in tow, carrying backpacks and other belongings while walking between cars and trucks, with one witness telling Reuters that some even slept on the road to rest.
IMMIGRATION
TravelPulse

US State Department Updates Travel Warning to Mexican Tourism Destinations

The United States Department of State announced Wednesday it had updated its travel warning for the popular Mexican state of Quintana Roo due to crime. According to the State Department’s official website, Mexico and several of its most popular destinations are currently listed on the travel advisory list as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” due to coronavirus concerns and some areas having increased risk of crime and kidnapping.
TRAVEL
WEKU

On Mexico's southern border, the latest migration surge is Haitian

TAPACHULA, Mexico — The neatly assembled line of stuffed backpacks stretches more than a mile down the side of a busy two-lane highway outside the southern Mexico city of Tapachula. These are the belongings of hundreds of migrants, mostly from Haiti, trying to save their place in line to board buses that will come and take them to cities further north in Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
Marietta Daily Journal

Over and over again, migrants die while crossing Mexico. They rarely see justice

MEXICO CITY — A day after 55 migrants who were being smuggled through Mexico died in a tractor-trailer crash, officials here promised justice. “There will be no impunity,” said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, vowing that Mexico would take “immediate action” against the human traffickers who had packed nearly 200 migrants into a truck that careened into a bridge in the state of Chiapas on Thursday.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Mexican migrant tragedy: A Guatemalan mother's grief

Giovani Raymundo, 18, kissed his mother goodbye last week, setting off before sunrise from their remote Guatemalan village on a dangerous journey in search of work and a better future. "Like everyone in Chajul, when they reach the age of about 12 to 18... because of poverty, the boys embark on the journey to the United States," said Asciona.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Relatives of Mexico missing simulate secret graves in plaza

Families of missing Mexicans simulated one of the many clandestine burial sites dotting the country, dumping dirt and rock on part of the capital’s massive plaza Monday then digging it away to reveal their demands for the government to act.Holding photos of their missing loved ones and shovels, members of three search collectives from the central state of Guanajuato staged a morbid protest in front of the National Palace. During President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily news conference, the groups chanted that if he “doesn’t go to the graves, the graves come to him” as they pounded the ground...
SOCIETY
BBC

Aztec altar with human ashes uncovered in Mexico City

Archaeologists in Mexico have uncovered an altar dating back to the 16th Century near Plaza Garibaldi, the square in Mexico City famed for its mariachi musicians. The altar dates back to the time after the Spanish conquest of the Aztec capital Tenochtitlán. Experts say it was located in a courtyard...
SCIENCE
AFP

AFP

33K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy