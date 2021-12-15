ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMH names new leader

By Staff Reports
Republic
 4 days ago

Toyota Material Handling announced that Jeff Rufener, president and CEO, will retire at the end of the month. The company has selected Senior Vice President of Sales Bill Finerty to succeed Rufener effective Jan. 1. Jaksa Pejnovic will succeed Finerty to become TMH’s vice president of sales and marketing,...

