Contentgine®, The world leader in Content Based Marketing®, announced that its collection of case studies and other B2B vendor content has reached over 500,000 pieces, making it the world’s largest collection of online B2B solutions. The company says its continuing efforts to aggregate, curate, and make searchable B2B vendor content helps it deliver on its mission statement, “Contentgine helps all professionals in all industries find the right solutions for their businesses.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO