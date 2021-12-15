Official cases for Galaxy Tab S8 series and Tab A8 listed on British retailer

With the holiday season now in full force, Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy Tab A8, giving the latest iteration a few friendly upgrades. Joining the long line of budget-friendly Android tablets, the A8 will now carry a slightly larger 10.5-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. A new eight-core CPU now sits at the heart of the device, which the Korean tech giant claims is 10% faster than the previous Snapdragon 662 found on the Tab A7. RAM now comes in at either 3GB or 4GB, with the former being paired with the entry-level 32GB of internal storage while the latter offers either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Of course, you’ll also be able to increase capacity by 1TB through a MicroSD card.

