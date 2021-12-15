ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official cases for Galaxy Tab S8 series and Tab A8 listed on British retailer

gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve seen our fair share of Galaxy Tab S8 series rumors and leaks in the past months and more than a few details on the upcoming entry-level Tab A8 and now we get more confirmation from...

www.gsmarena.com

Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 Tablet Pairs a Larger Display With an Upgraded 8-Core Processor

With the holiday season now in full force, Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy Tab A8, giving the latest iteration a few friendly upgrades. Joining the long line of budget-friendly Android tablets, the A8 will now carry a slightly larger 10.5-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. A new eight-core CPU now sits at the heart of the device, which the Korean tech giant claims is 10% faster than the previous Snapdragon 662 found on the Tab A7. RAM now comes in at either 3GB or 4GB, with the former being paired with the entry-level 32GB of internal storage while the latter offers either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Of course, you’ll also be able to increase capacity by 1TB through a MicroSD card.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series press renders leaked showcasing improved design

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S series of tablets is easily one of the top-grossing tablets in the Android world, and therefore manage to generate plenty of hype prior to release. Its next iteration will be the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup that’s expected to go official in early 2022. We already have had multiple leaks in the past using which unofficial renders have been created. But now, notable leakster Evan Blass has leaked what appear to be official press renders for the first time.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Leaked renders suggest that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature a notch

Over the last few months, we’ve seen several leaks about Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet lineup. The leaks have revealed that Samsung will likely launch three Galaxy Tab S8 models next year, including a new ‘Ultra’ variant with a massive battery and display. Rumors claim that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup alongside the Galaxy S22 series in February next year and leaked renders suggest that the tablets will sport a familiar back panel design. While Samsung hasn’t shared any official details so far, Evan Blass has now posted more renders that give us a closer look at their displays.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Entire Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 line-up leaked in these renders

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup have leaked several times in the past few months, revealing the overall design, the notch on the Ultra model, and some specifications. The new Galaxy Tab S8 series are rumored to launch alongside the next-generation Galaxy S22 lineup sometime in February. The new renders...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 trio appears in official looking renders

A new set of official renders of the Galaxy Tab S8 series were shared by Evan Blass on Twitter. These show out the 11-inch Tab S8, 12.4-inch Tab S8+ and the 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra displays. The two smaller slates have a familiar look to the outgoing Galaxy Tab S7 series while the Ultra variant sports a notch as rumored previously.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

New Galaxy Tab S8 tablet series images surface on the web

The next flagship tablet offering from Samsung will be the Galaxy Tab S8. It’s been mentioned here several times and we believe it will be available soon. Samsung Electronics is set to increase production of Galaxy Tabs. As early as May, the variants and specs have been leaked. The Ultra model is said to run on Snapdragon 898 processor or Exynos 2200 chipset in some markets. It may come with a massive 14.6-inch display but may be released in limited units.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Galaxy Tab A8 2021 full specification, pricing leaked; launch seems imminent

The rumor mill has been leaking information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 tablet for the past few months. It was recently spotted at certification sites such as Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance, FCC, BIS, and TUV Rheinland. Now, tipster Snoopy Tech has shared the entire specs of the tablet, which indicates that its launch could be near.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Following Its Design, The Galaxy Tab A8 Specs & Price Surface

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 design leaked back in September, thanks to CAD-based renders. Well, now we can take a look at the Galaxy Tab A8 specs and price, as both leaked. Let’s talk about the specs first, some of which leaked alongside CAD-based renders back in September. This report does fill in the gaps, though.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ gets benchmarked

Samsung is holding a CES press event on the 4th of January, we are expecting to see a number of new devices including the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. There will be a number of models in the Galaxy Tab S8 range, including the Ultra model we heard about previously.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung document officially confirms entire Galaxy Tab S8 lineup

Samsung itself through an official document has confirmed the entirety of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 lineup along with all of the Wi-Fi/LTE/5G variants. The document is available on the order page for the Galaxy Tab S7 on Samsung UK’s website and was spotted by GalaxyClub.nl. There is a section therein from where you can check the conditions that apply if you want to exchange your current tablet. These conditions are available in the form of a nice little PDF file.
CELL PHONES

