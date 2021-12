Trans Am Race Company officials announced today that its West Coast-based championship will be renamed as the “Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship.”. Officials also announced that a new date and venue will be added to the 2022 calendar. Thunderhill Raceway will now stage the Western Championship’s season opener as part of the Northern California Shelby Club Spring Sprint April 9-10. The addition of the two-day event will expand the Western Championship schedule to eight rounds held at seven venues.

