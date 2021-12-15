ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fashion icon Chanel chooses Indian-born Leena Nair as CEO

By KRUTIKA PATHI and ELAINE KURTENBACH
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xj0LJ_0dNFtWUF00
France Chanel CEO People walk past a Chanel boutique Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 in Paris. The French luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) (Christophe Ena)

NEW DELHI — (AP) — The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO.

Analysts say her hiring signals how the brand is accounting for changing consumer awareness of the industry’s environmental impact and the importance of diverse hires.

Nair tweeted that she was “humbled and honored to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company.”

The news made a huge splash Wednesday in India, Nair’s birthplace, where she received scores of congratulations and compliments to her announcement, one calling her a “serial glass-ceiling breaker.”

The appointment is full of “historic firsts," said Abhay Gupta, CEO and founder of consultancy group Luxury Connect in India.

“I am elated. This is the first time an Indian is heading a global luxury brand, that too an Indian woman, and it’s the first time a fashion industry outsider has been picked,” he said.

People of Indian origin are at the helm of a number of global tech, finance and other companies, but the same can’t be said for luxury brands. Gupta, who also runs a school for luxury management, said his students would be “inspired” by the news.

“It’s very encouraging and motivating, especially since we haven’t seen this before. Coming from a non-luxury background, I expect she’ll bring fresh perspective — it’s a sign that things are changing,” he said.

While Nair, 52, is not a part of the Paris fashion scene, Chanel has a wide range of products in addition to its high fashion designs, including eyeglasses, watches and makeup.

Nair is succeeding billionaire co-owner and chairman of privately held Chanel, Alain Wertheimer, as CEO. A grandson of Chanel co-founder Pierre Wertheimer, he remains as global executive chairman of the fashion house.

In a press announcement, Chanel said Nair's hiring “will further ensure long-term success as a private company." Nair is due to step into her new role in January and she’ll be based in London.

British consumer goods giant Unilever describes Nair as its first woman, first Asian and youngest chief human resources officer. She joined Unilever in 1992 in India and advanced up the ranks, spending time at the company's factories early on.

Nair's appointment is “a welcome change from the kind of formulaic model of the executives that tend to run major luxury brands,” said Imran Amed, founder and CEO of the Business of Fashion, an influential industry news website.

While it’s not uncommon for fashion brands to tap people from consumer goods companies for senior jobs, they usually come from marketing departments because of their expertise in managing brands — a luxury fashion company’s most important asset.

But Chanel’s decision to hire Nair, with her lengthy background in human resources, underscores the company’s efforts to adapt to evolving consumer and workplace attitudes toward sustainability and diversity, Amed said.

Rivals like Kering, which owns Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, have moved faster to stake out “leadership positions” when it comes to both rising consumer awareness of the industry’s environmental impact and the importance of inclusive hiring as they battle for talent, Amed said.

Nair has “really been focused on these kinds of topics during her time at Unilever,” Amed said. “I think that that signals a really important challenge for Chanel as it seeks to modernize its corporate culture.”

Her appointment is seen back home as a sign of the rising stature of Indian business leaders. It's also a milestone for women, because so few of them head up big luxury brands, Amed said.

In her social media posts, Nair, who is married to financial entrepreneur Kumar Nair and has two sons, has described India-born former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi as a friend and mentor. Nair herself recently was awarded the Great British Businesswoman Role Model of the Year award.

But she is not the first woman to be CEO of Chanel. Earlier, Francoise Montenay and American Maureen Chiquet held that role. And of course, the co-founder of Maison de Chanel was a woman, the late Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel.

___

AP Business Writers Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok and Kelvin Chan contributed from London.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Chanel Hires Leena Nair as Youngest, First Female CEO

Chanel has appointed Leena Nair as global chief executive officer, grabbing the company’s youngest and first female CEO after her 30-year tenure at consumer goods group Unilever. She’ll take the helm at the end of January 2022, the Financial Times reported. Nair will replace Alain Wertheimer, who owns...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Chanel chooses new global chief executive from outside the fashion world

Chanel has named a fashion outsider, Unilever executive Leena Nair, as its new global CEO. The luxury goods group said in a statement reported by Women’s Wear Daily that Nair’s appointment will take effect in January and will “further ensure long-term success as a private company.”. She...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leena Nair
Person
Indra Nooyi
Person
Coco Chanel
newsitem.com

Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Nair as CEO

The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. Nair said in a Twitter post that she was “humbled and honored to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company.”
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Fashion house Chanel hires Unilever consumer goods veteran as CEO

PARIS (Dec 15): French fashion house Chanel named Leena Nair, an executive from Unilever, as its new global CEO on Tuesday, picking a consumer goods veteran to run one of the world's biggest luxury goods groups. Nair's career at Unilever spanned 30 years, most recently as the chief of human...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chanel’s CEO pick is sign it will shun the bourse

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chanel has nabbed Unilever (ULVR.L) human resources chief Leena Nair as its new chief executive read more . Adding a consumer-goods specialist to join Chief Financial Officer Philippe Blondiaux, who came from Nestlé (NESN.S), shows how important cheaper items like makeup and skincare are to Coco Chanel’s famous French brand. Having been born in India and driven Unilever’s initiatives to create a “gender-balanced world”, she delivers diversity in two important senses.
BUSINESS
WWD

The Biggest Fashion News Stories of 2021

Click here to read the full article. As the coronavirus pandemic extended into 2021, major brands and companies were committed to bouncing back from its impact on business with new initiative and shakeups that dominated the year’s news cycle. The biggest fashion news of 2021 included major changes at design houses, including fashion designer Daniel Lee suddenly leaving Bottega Veneta, and monumental deaths among the industry’s most revered figures, such as Virgil Abloh, Alber Elbaz and Elsa Peretti.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That' The year also saw...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Brands#Indian#Ap#Unilever#Chanel#Luxury Connect
Inc.com

Why So Many Top Tech Companies Have Indian-Born CEOs, According to a Startup Veteran

When Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down as Twitter CEO and being replaced by the company's CTO, Parag Agrawal, earlier this month, tech industry observers may have felt a sense of déjà vu. Dorsey is far from the first swashbuckling founder to be replaced with an apparently mild-mannered Indian-born engineer in recent years.
BUSINESS
cbslocal.com

Chicago Artists Remember Fashion Icon Virgil Abloh

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Sunday, November 28, the world stopped when the news broke. Just a month after his 41st birthday, fashion and culture icon Virgil Abloh had died. It’s hard to sum up his seemingly infinite impact. From creating a scholarship fund, renovating basketball facilities in Garfield park, building a state park in Ghana to what he is known for best: Bridging the gap between streetwear and luxury brands.
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

Jay-Z Is Already Wearing the Impossible-to-Get Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus

Are you frantically searching for a way to get a hold of the just-dropped Tiffany Blue Patek Phillipe Nautilus? It might help to have a working relationship with one of the brands. Case in point: Just eight days after it was introduced to great fanfare, musician and businessman Jay-Z is already wearing the hype-inducing timepiece. He showed it off earlier this week while hanging out with The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel at a special screening of the film, which he produced, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Although the legendary rapper is a serious watch collector, one has to assume...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WDBO

Netherlands 'going into lockdown again' to curb omicron

LONDON — (AP) — Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

DJ David Guetta lauds Saudi reforms ahead of show in kingdom

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Internationally known DJ David Guetta has made a home for himself in the Persian Gulf. The French DJ is a resident of the United Arab Emirates, where he has performed multiple times — the latest being on the helipad at the landmark Burj Al Arab hotel, and was one of the first artists invited to perform in Saudi Arabia when the kingdom opened its doors to tourists and began allowing concerts and entertainment. Guetta is performing in Saudi Arabia again on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
WDBO

British architect Richard Rogers dies at age 88

LONDON — (AP) — Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement...
ENTERTAINMENT
WDBO

Germany tightens travel restrictions on UK

VIENNA — (AP) — Germany is tightening travel restrictions for people coming from Britain in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant there. The country’s national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, added Britain to its list of “virus variant areas” late Saturday. This means anyone traveling from the U.K. to Germany must enter a mandatory quarantine for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.
TRAVEL
The Independent

UK health boss won't rule out new COVID controls before Xmas

Britain’s health secretary has refused to rule out imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid rise of infections and continuing uncertainty about the omicron variant.Sajid Javid said Sunday that the government was assessing the fast-moving situation and urged the public to be cautious as scientists examine the data. Much is still unknown about the new variant, even as hospitals brace for a surge in infections, he told the BBC.“There are no guarantees in this pandemic, I don’t think,’’ Javid replied when asked about the potential for new restrictions. “At this point we just have to keep everything...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vibe

Public Enemy Launches Exclusive Streetwear Collection

Legendary rap group Public Enemy have partnered with clothing brand Defend Brooklyn and fashion retailer Rue 21 to release a limited edition streetwear collection, which goes on sale today (Dec. 16). The collection includes t-shirts and bomber jackets, with prices starting at $19.99 for the shirts and $75.99 for the jackets. Both were designed by Defend Brooklyn’s Creative Director, Public Enemy’s art collective, and Chuck D himself. Initially, the collaboration was meant to only be between Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn. According to Rue 21 CEO Bill Brand, the decision for the retailer to jump on board was a no-brainer. “We...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

The Best Men’s Hats To Buy Right Now

The best hats for men add an extra dollop of style to any outfit, yes, even when wearing a t-shirt and jeans. A hat worn rakishly over one eye like Idris Elba adds a touch of raffish charm, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Of course, hats can also be more practical. A stylish baseball cap can help you hide that regrettable attempt at a DIY haircut, and there’s a long tradition of men using hats to cover up bald spots. Some hats, like the top hat and the boater, are reserved for specific events like weddings or Jazz-themed lawn parties....
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
42K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy