Before she read a poem written in celebration of Swartz Hall—the just-renovated home of Harvard Divinity School—Jorie Graham, Boylston Professor of Oratory and Rhetoric in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, said that she had never been to a building dedication that felt like a spiritual event. Her words captured beautifully a sentiment shared by all who were in attendance, especially Susan Shallcross Swartz and her husband, Jim, whose generosity inspired and launched the project in 2019. Though the pandemic delayed the ribbon-cutting for longer than anyone imagined possible, the moment turned out to be exactly what everyone needed: a blue-skyed affirmation of our community and the spaces we create together to nurture it.

HARVARD, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO