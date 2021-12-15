MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin’s scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday night. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation. The league handed down the penalties Sunday night. Martin and Jovic will miss Monday’s Raptors-Heat game. Both Martin and Koloko were whistled for technical fouls and ejected from Saturday’s matchup.

