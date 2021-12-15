Read full article on original website
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Mitchell scores 37 in home debut, Cavs beat Wizards in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points in his home debut and atoned for some critical mistakes in the final minute of regulation with two big plays in overtime, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-107 win over the Washington Wizards
What to watch in WPIAL sports for Oct. 24, 2022: Girls soccer rematch in opening round
The WPIAL soccer postseason spotlight falls on the Class 3A girls and Class 2A boys opening-round matches Monday. One of the Class 3A girls’ first-round matchups is a rematch from a quarterfinals playoff contest a year ago. Last fall, Franklin Regional was the No. 3 seed and blanked West...
NBA suspends Heat forwards Martin, Jovic for 1 game apiece
MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin’s scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday night. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation. The league handed down the penalties Sunday night. Martin and Jovic will miss Monday’s Raptors-Heat game. Both Martin and Koloko were whistled for technical fouls and ejected from Saturday’s matchup.
